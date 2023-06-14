Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $18.76 Million Stock Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lessened its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 611,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,572 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $18,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Zai Lab by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Zai Lab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Zai Lab by 2.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Zai Lab by 1.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zai Lab by 1.7% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Price Performance

ZLAB opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.15. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $53.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.43. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 177.42%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zai Lab from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Zai Lab from $75.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Monday.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

