Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,165,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 439,161 shares during the quarter. Calix accounts for approximately 2.8% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $148,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CALX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,585,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $463,756,000 after buying an additional 118,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Calix by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,769,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,731,000 after purchasing an additional 373,464 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Calix by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,276,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,796,000 after purchasing an additional 561,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Calix by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,801,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,130,000 after purchasing an additional 61,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Calix by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,002,000 after purchasing an additional 81,948 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Calix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Calix from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Calix from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Calix Price Performance

Shares of CALX opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 86.54 and a beta of 1.55. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $77.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.96.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.23 million. Calix had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 6.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Calix news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $220,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Calix Profile

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.