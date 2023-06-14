Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Senior Officer Benito Masi Sells 10,000 Shares

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.81, for a total value of C$298,146.00.
Gildan Activewear Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of GIL traded up C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$40.23. 204,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,495. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of C$33.83 and a 52 week high of C$46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.82.
Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C($0.08). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of C$950.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$962.24 million. On average, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.261723 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
