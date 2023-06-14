Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Senior Officer Benito Masi Sells 10,000 Shares

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.81, for a total value of C$298,146.00.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GIL traded up C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$40.23. 204,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,495. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of C$33.83 and a 52 week high of C$46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.82.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C($0.08). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of C$950.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$962.24 million. On average, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.261723 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.