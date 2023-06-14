George J. Still, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total transaction of $1,020,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,644,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Workday Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,798,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,328. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $218.88.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Workday

WDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.5% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.8% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

