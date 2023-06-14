Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Short Interest Down 42.6% in May

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the May 15th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 73.2 days.
Genmab A/S Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of GNMSF traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $387.75. 180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $260.25 and a 1-year high of $470.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $402.60 and a 200-day moving average of $401.01.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
