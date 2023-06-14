Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Short Interest Down 42.6% in May

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the May 15th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 73.2 days.

Genmab A/S Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GNMSF traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $387.75. 180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $260.25 and a 1-year high of $470.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $402.60 and a 200-day moving average of $401.01.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

