Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Update

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,028,200 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the May 15th total of 1,221,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of Gear Energy stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 116,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,989. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78. Gear Energy has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $1.13.

Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

