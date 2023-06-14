GB Group (LON:GBG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $270.80

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 270.80 ($3.39) and last traded at GBX 271 ($3.39), with a volume of 746399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 289 ($3.62).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of GB Group from GBX 375 ($4.69) to GBX 335 ($4.19) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.38) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st.
GB Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £701.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 300.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 321.76.
Insider Activity
GB Group Company Profile
GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.
Recommended Stories
- What Do the Student Loan Repayments Mean for the Retail Sector?
- Boeing Stock, Is There Still Room for Investors to Go Long?
- Farmer Brothers the Largest Coffee Roaster You’ve Never Heard Of
- Nutrien Ltd. Is The Most Downgraded Stock For Income Investors
- Carnival Cruises to a 52-Week High…More Gains on Deck?
Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.