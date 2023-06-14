GB Group (LON:GBG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $270.80

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 270.80 ($3.39) and last traded at GBX 271 ($3.39), with a volume of 746399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 289 ($3.62).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of GB Group from GBX 375 ($4.69) to GBX 335 ($4.19) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.38) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Get GB Group alerts:

GB Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £701.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 300.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 321.76.

Insider Activity

GB Group Company Profile

In related news, insider David Mathew acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.82) per share, with a total value of £30,500 ($38,163.16). Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.