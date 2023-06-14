Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 860,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the previous session’s volume of 306,818 shares.The stock last traded at $7.81 and had previously closed at $7.97.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $501.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 289.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 110,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $899,549.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,946,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,263,215.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,304,994 shares of company stock worth $10,710,658 in the last quarter. 37.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 24,170 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,089 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 117,617 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.

