Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Short Interest Update

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Games Workshop Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GMWKF opened at $121.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.09. Games Workshop Group has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $123.00.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group Plc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing miniature figures and games. The firm also distributes products to retail stores, independent retailers, and online through global web stores. It operates under the Core and Licensing segments. The Core segment includes design, manufacture, and sales of fantasy miniatures.

