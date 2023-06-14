Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Hits New 52-Week High at $209.50

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 209.50 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 205 ($2.57), with a volume of 800061 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200.50 ($2.51).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.88) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £217.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,538.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 179.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 171.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 6.47%. Galliford Try’s payout ratio is currently 6,923.08%.

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

