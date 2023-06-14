Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Rating) rose 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $6.52. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Galaxy Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th.

Get Galaxy Entertainment Group alerts:

Galaxy Entertainment Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75.

About Galaxy Entertainment Group

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.