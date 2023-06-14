G999 Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,254.28 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $4,254.28 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, G999 has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00045300 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00033765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00015108 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000718 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

