G.F.W. Energy XII L.P. Takes Position in OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL)

G.F.W. Energy XII L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. OPAL Fuels accounts for approximately 0.3% of G.F.W. Energy XII L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. G.F.W. Energy XII L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of OPAL Fuels as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,929,000 after acquiring an additional 330,226 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period.

Get OPAL Fuels alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on OPAL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

OPAL Fuels Trading Up 2.7 %

OPAL stock opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 0.52.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $42.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million. Equities analysts predict that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at OPAL Fuels

In related news, Director Marco F. Gatti sold 154,471 shares of OPAL Fuels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $1,004,061.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 84.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About OPAL Fuels

(Get Rating)

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.