Fundsmith LLP Sells 590 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fundsmith LLP reduced its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 530,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up approximately 0.4% of Fundsmith LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fundsmith LLP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $93,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,146,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,924,017,000 after acquiring an additional 72,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,771,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,308,000 after acquiring an additional 97,123 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,447,000 after acquiring an additional 35,605 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,629,000 after acquiring an additional 578,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,041,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,423 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $2,594,661.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $2,594,661.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total value of $342,420.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,966,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,692 shares of company stock worth $3,979,356. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK opened at $217.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $224.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also

