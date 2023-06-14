Fundsmith LLP Reduces Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Fundsmith LLP lessened its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 674,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. VeriSign accounts for 0.6% of Fundsmith LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fundsmith LLP owned approximately 0.64% of VeriSign worth $138,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in VeriSign by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in VeriSign by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $223.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $229.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.28 and a 200 day moving average of $210.36.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $137,996.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,378,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,558,967.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $137,996.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,378,143.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,384 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,866. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

