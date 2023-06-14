Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Short Interest Update

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 65.1% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FULTP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.42. 25,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,596. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 2nd were given a $0.3203 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

