Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,451 shares during the quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $2,279,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $6,010,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $813,144,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 431,850 shares of company stock worth $61,018,813. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Stock Up 3.6 %

Moderna stock opened at $127.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.92. The company has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.13.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

