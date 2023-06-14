Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $6.13 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. cut its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 551,065 shares during the quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.41 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $105.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.23.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2316 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.