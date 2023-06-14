Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys New Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5,486.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,593,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,321,309,000 after buying an additional 16,296,223 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $103,909,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,074,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,221,000 after buying an additional 353,538 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,005,000 after buying an additional 262,893 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 464,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,754,000 after buying an additional 238,476 shares during the period.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 92 Resources restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $197.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 0.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.62 and a 1-year high of $242.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.13.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The company had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $1,481,802.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $1,481,802.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,442 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.