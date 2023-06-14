Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys New Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5,486.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,593,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,321,309,000 after buying an additional 16,296,223 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $103,909,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,074,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,221,000 after buying an additional 353,538 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,005,000 after buying an additional 262,893 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 464,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,754,000 after buying an additional 238,476 shares during the period.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 92 Resources restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.20.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The company had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $1,481,802.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $1,481,802.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,442 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
