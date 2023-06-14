FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Up to $2.79

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.79, but opened at $2.87. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 3,068,539 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.
FuelCell Energy Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 3.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 187,542 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 43,789 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 214,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,174.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,515,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 1,396,469 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About FuelCell Energy
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.
