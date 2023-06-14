FSA Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FSA Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 525,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,417,000 after acquiring an additional 192,750 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $438.69. 640,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,034,969. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $438.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $417.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.35. The company has a market cap of $326.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

