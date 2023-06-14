FSA Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

FSA Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.5% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,933,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.94 and a 200-day moving average of $109.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

