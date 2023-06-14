FSA Wealth Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

FSA Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 2.0% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,073,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,635,000 after acquiring an additional 521,582 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,247,000 after buying an additional 443,373 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 655.6% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 324,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,570,000 after purchasing an additional 281,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,338,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,565,000 after purchasing an additional 244,782 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.45. 45,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,365. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.18 and its 200-day moving average is $124.83. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $132.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.