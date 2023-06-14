FSA Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,979 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 6.6% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.83. The company had a trading volume of 65,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,203. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $95.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

