Frontier Asset Management LLC Sells 452 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Frontier Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $82,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.29 and its 200 day moving average is $58.27. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $59.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1523 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

