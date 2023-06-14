Frontier Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Frontier Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 120.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average of $48.47. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $49.40.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

