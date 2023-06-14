Frontier Asset Management LLC Has $5.90 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Frontier Asset Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,617 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Frontier Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average is $30.33.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

