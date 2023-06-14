Frontier Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Frontier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,773 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,250,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,205,000 after acquiring an additional 440,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,636,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $158.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.91. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

