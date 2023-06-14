Frontier Asset Management LLC Acquires 253 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.69 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

