Front Street Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,604 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in AT&T by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921,029 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,081,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707,074 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 537.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373,086 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,168,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734,964 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 53.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823,559 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.76.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

