Front Street Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,372 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the period. Ciena makes up approximately 1.5% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 11.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ciena by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Ciena by 40.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.93.

NYSE CIEN opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $174,819.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,052,482.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,171.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $174,819.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,052,482.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,541 shares of company stock worth $549,224 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

