Front Street Capital Management Inc. Purchases 23,631 Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,676,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,631 shares during the period. The Container Store Group comprises approximately 2.9% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Front Street Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.29% of The Container Store Group worth $11,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Container Store Group by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 993,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 680,049 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Container Store Group news, Director Robert E. Jordan acquired 27,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $70,104.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,350.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert E. Jordan purchased 27,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $70,104.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,350.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,674.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Container Store Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded The Container Store Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on The Container Store Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Shares of The Container Store Group stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92.

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment is composed of retail stores, website and call centers, as well as the installation and organizational services business.

