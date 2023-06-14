Front Street Capital Management Inc. Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Rogers worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Rogers by 147.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 5,866.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anne K. Roby purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $162.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,603.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $48,603. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total value of $193,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,785.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne K. Roby bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $162.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,603.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $48,603. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $158.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.96. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $98.45 and a 52 week high of $271.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.60 and its 200-day moving average is $144.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $243.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. CJS Securities began coverage on Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

