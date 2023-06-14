Front Street Capital Management Inc. Has $23.86 Million Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Markel Group comprises approximately 6.0% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $23,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Avenir Corp grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 83,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,942,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Markel Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $677,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Markel Group by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE MKL opened at $1,345.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,341.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,328.31. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,458.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $16.23 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,220.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,220.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 347 shares in the company, valued at $463,678.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 194 shares of company stock valued at $260,642 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.