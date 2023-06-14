Front Street Capital Management Inc. Has $2.95 Million Holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,125 shares during the quarter. MillerKnoll makes up 0.7% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Front Street Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of MillerKnoll worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in MillerKnoll by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 186,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 33,196 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MillerKnoll by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 27,383 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in MillerKnoll by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in MillerKnoll by 4.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MillerKnoll

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema acquired 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $999,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,498.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MillerKnoll news, insider Megan Lyon bought 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 60,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.61 per share, with a total value of $999,922.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,498.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

MillerKnoll stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.79.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $984.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.29%.

MillerKnoll Profile

(Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

See Also

