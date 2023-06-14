Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC lessened its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,136,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the period. Freshpet accounts for about 2.0% of Armistice Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.45% of Freshpet worth $112,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRPT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,327,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,745,000 after buying an additional 107,824 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,094,000 after purchasing an additional 170,766 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,189,000 after purchasing an additional 771,138 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,784,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,149,000 after purchasing an additional 325,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,299,000 after purchasing an additional 513,491 shares in the last quarter.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $67.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 0.97. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $73.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.83 and a 200 day moving average of $62.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Freshpet from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freshpet news, Director Cathal Walsh sold 6,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $440,017.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,903.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Freshpet

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.