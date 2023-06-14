Fred Alger Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,067,224 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 786,999 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $131,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,399,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,166,962,000 after buying an additional 2,920,232 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $260.92. 43,619,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,128,422. The firm has a market cap of $826.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.09, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.87 and a 200 day moving average of $174.96. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.11.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,130,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,230 shares of company stock worth $31,446,687 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

