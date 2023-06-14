Fred Alger Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,370,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047,130 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Shake Shack worth $98,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 5.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHAK. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shake Shack from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.36.

Shake Shack Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE SHAK traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.17. 165,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,886. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $72.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -179.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.