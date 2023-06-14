Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 40,862 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 640,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 40,862 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 2.14% of Wingstop worth $88,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Wingstop by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,942,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter worth $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Wingstop by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the period.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Wingstop stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.39. 72,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,784. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.54 and its 200-day moving average is $173.48. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.26 and a 52 week high of $223.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 94.15, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WING has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wingstop from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Wingstop from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Featured Articles

