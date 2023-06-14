Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 209,294 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 209,294 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Palo Alto Networks worth $111,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,510,000 after buying an additional 22,178 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 39,124 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,214 shares of company stock worth $54,485,870 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.85.

PANW traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.34. The company had a trading volume of 894,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,016. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $237.61. The company has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.85, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.12.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

