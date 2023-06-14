Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 127,826 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,353,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127,826 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Guidewire Software worth $84,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,302.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 513.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.09.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.07. The stock had a trading volume of 52,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,945. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $83.51.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $207.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.08 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,523 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $193,968.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,605.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $117,318.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,289. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

