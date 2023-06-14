Fred Alger Management LLC Reduces Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,134,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,041 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $76,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 2,180.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,918,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746,688 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,994,000. Edmp Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 6,480.7% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,611,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after buying an additional 1,587,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.6% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,279,000 after buying an additional 955,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus dropped their target price on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,618. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The company has a market cap of $226.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.57.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.