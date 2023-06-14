Fred Alger Management LLC Has $78.20 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,455 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 205,069 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $78,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,327,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 87,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,655,470,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 38,610 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LNG. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $146.63. 125,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.36 and its 200-day moving average is $153.15. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $120.09 and a one year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

