Fred Alger Management LLC Has $180.67 Million Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,474,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,479 shares during the quarter. FirstService makes up about 1.0% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 3.33% of FirstService worth $180,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 86,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSV stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $147.73. 5,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.07 and a 200 day moving average of $137.86. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.44 and a fifty-two week high of $151.38.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). FirstService had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.39 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSV. TheStreet downgraded FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstService in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.20.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

