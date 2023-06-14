Fred Alger Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,635 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.1% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $201,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $445.53. The company had a trading volume of 404,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $412.19 and a 200-day moving average of $369.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $283.11 and a twelve month high of $454.95.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total value of $9,141,429.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,668,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,015,612,974.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total value of $9,141,429.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,668,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,015,612,974.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. SVB Securities increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.05.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

