Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires 76,528 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,528 shares during the period. TransDigm Group comprises 2.0% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 1.08% of TransDigm Group worth $371,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,514,044,000 after buying an additional 60,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,215,000 after buying an additional 27,640 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,067,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 455,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $286,643,000 after buying an additional 151,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TransDigm Group stock traded up $7.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $810.65. 11,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,775. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $831.58. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $777.32 and its 200-day moving average is $719.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $834.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total transaction of $7,476,703.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,705,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,227 shares of company stock worth $24,419,051. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.