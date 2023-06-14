FPR Partners LLC Has $42.22 Million Stock Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

FPR Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,899,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,010,000 shares during the period. Qurate Retail makes up 2.0% of FPR Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. FPR Partners LLC owned approximately 6.78% of Qurate Retail worth $42,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QRTEA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.96. 458,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,280,382. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $4.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The stock has a market cap of $367.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.92.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $82,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,243.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,500 shares of company stock worth $108,100. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Qurate Retail to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

