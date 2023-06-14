FPR Partners LLC Has $205.31 Million Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

FPR Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,691,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband accounts for about 9.9% of FPR Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. FPR Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $205,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at $952,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 0.6 %

LBRDK stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.73. 162,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $68.67 and a 52-week high of $124.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.63 and a 200-day moving average of $82.21.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.60.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

