Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,200 shares, a growth of 8,954.5% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Fortune Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of FTMDF opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. Fortune Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11.
Fortune Minerals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortune Minerals (FTMDF)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.