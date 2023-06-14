Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.75.

FTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortis

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Fortis in the first quarter worth about $330,614,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE FTS opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Fortis has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.85.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Fortis had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

